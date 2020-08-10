Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G To Launch On August 28 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched its flagship smartphones - the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event this month. Now, Amazon India has announced that both the phones will be launched in the country on August 28. However, Samsung has not officially commented on the matter. Both handsets come as the rebranded version to the two Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Price And Availability

The devices are already listed on the e-commerce site along with the price. According to the Amazon listings, the handsets will go for first sale starting August 28. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 77,999 for the 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price is set at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Sale Offers

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are already available for pre-booking. Interested customers can pre-book through Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung.com. Consumers can get a cashback up to Rs. 6,000 for pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20, while customers can get cashback up to Rs. 9,000 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. There is an exchange offer where users can get a discount of Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset paired up to 8GB of RAM. For the software, it runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. The Galaxy Note 20 gets its fuel from a 4,300 mAh battery. It comes with a triple rear camera setup a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G features a 6.9-inch Infinity-O curved-edge display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs the octa-core Exynos 990 paired with up to 8GB. It also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for wireless charging. For imaging, it packs a triple rear camera setup along with a 108MP primary sensor. Upfront, it has a 10MP selfie camera.

