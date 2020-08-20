Samsung Galaxy M01 Receives Permanent Price Cut In Indian Market News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched the Galaxy M01 back in June along with the Galaxy M11. The handset was launched with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Recently, the phone received a price cut during the Amazon sale. Now it is available at the same price in offline stores. Interested customers can get the handset now at Rs. 8,399. The Galaxy M01 comes in three color options including Black, Red, and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M01: Features

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. Under its hood, the device gets power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The 32GB internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy M01 can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card. The Galaxy M01 packs a 4,000 mAh battery. On the software front, the handset runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M01 offers a dual rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and another 2MP secondary lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it gets a 5MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity, you will get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Should You Buy?

Based on the above features it can be said that as an entry-level phone it offers decent features. However, in terms of price, it is a bit higher. Now, other brands in the market offer phones with more advanced features at the same price. It also lacks fast charging support and fingerprint sensor. However, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery, a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

