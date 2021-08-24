Galaxy M32 5G Price Revealed Ahead Of India Launch; Cheapest 5G Samsung Phone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is just a day away from the Galaxy M32 5G's launch in India. The rumour mill recently churned out all the specifications and the key design aspects of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. But the leaks aren't stopping just yet. Right ahead of the official launch, the expected price and availability of the Galaxy M32 5G have been tipped.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Price Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be launched within Rs. 20,000- Rs. 25,000 price range. A report via IANS reveals this information. However, the exact pricing is not confirmed. We will have to wait for the official launch tomorrow to know of specifics.

The company is expected to launch multiple variants of the handset which is why the leak hints at a wider price spectrum. With the suggested pricing, the Galaxy M32 5G will be going up against the likes of the Moto G 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, and others. Also, this would be one of the cheapest 5G offerings by Samsung in India in recent times.

The report also suggests the handset will be available for sale almost two weeks later. The Galaxy M32 5G's first sale in India is scheduled for September 2. Samsung is yet to confirm this information. However, there are possibilities the company announces the sale timeline for next month. It will be available for sale both via online and offline retail stores in the county.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Rumored Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G's entire spec-sheet has already been out in the wild ahead of the launch. The mid-range smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Dimensity 720 processor combined with up to 6GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. It is likely to ship with Android 11 OS wrapped around OneUI 3.1 interface.

The Galaxy M32 5G is also said to offer an HD+ TFT display measuring 6.5-inches with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. We might see the device sporting a waterdrop notch with a 13MP selfie camera.

At the back, the Galaxy M32 5G is expected with a 48MP main camera sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The device will have a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side panel. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery is speculated to drive the handset aided by 15W fast charging.

