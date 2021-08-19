Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Leaked Just Ahead Of India Launch News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to launch yet another mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Galaxy M32 5G on 25th August. Just a week before the official launch, the entire specifications of yet another 5G smartphone have been leaked online, and here is everything you need to know about another 5G smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

According to the report from 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC with support for 11 5G bands. As per the software experience, the smartphone will ship with Android 11 OS with custom One UI 3.0 skin on top.

The device is said to offer 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Like most Galaxy M series smartphones, the M52 5G is expected to offer dual nano-SIM card slots with a dedicated microSD card slot. Given the capability of the chipset, the smartphone is likely to support a 5G network on both slots.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to come with a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, the device will have a 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone is likely to come with a 5000 mAh battery, which is a lot smaller than the Galaxy M51. The leak also suggests that the smartphone will ship with a 15W fast charging adapter in the box. Given the Galaxy M52 is a 5G smartphone that packs a smaller battery when compared to the Galaxy M51, the battery life might not be as good as its predecessor.

Similar To Galaxy A52s?

Looking at the speculated/leaked specs sheet of the Galaxy M52 5G, the device looks pretty similar to the Galaxy A52s, which was recently launched in select markets. Since the Galaxy M series is known for value-for-money devices, the Galaxy M52 5G is likely to cost less than the Galaxy A52s.

