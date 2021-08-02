Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price, Storage, And Color Options Leaked Ahead Of Official Announcement News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to launch the upgraded version of the Galaxy A52 smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A52s 5G. However, the launch date of the upcoming smartphone is still unknown. The latest development has revealed the price, storage, and color options of the Galaxy A52s. Besides, the smartphone visited the Geekbench platform last week, revealing key features.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price, Color, And Storage Options Revealed

The latest info comes on the light via DealnTech who spotted the Galaxy A52s smartphone on a retailer's website in Europe that reveals its pricing, storage, and color options. As per the retailer listing, the Galaxy A52s will be available for purchase in Europe at €434.64 (around Rs.38,500) for the 128GB model. Further, the phone is said to come in four colors namely - Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: What We Know So Far

Going by the Geekbench database, the Galaxy A52s has managed to score 770 points in the single-core test, while 2,804 points in the multi-core test. The phone will have a model number SM-A528B and will run an octa-core processor with a base frequency 1.80GHz. The exact name of the chipset is not mentioned; however, it lists the motherboard as ''Lahaina'' which suggests the Snapdragon 778G processor.

The phone is expected to come with 8GB RAM and we also expect another RAM variant as well. Moreover, the Galaxy A52s is said to run Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.1 interface. Other features like the camera, battery, and display details of the Galaxy A52s are still under wraps.

We expect the smartphone could borrow the same AMOLED panel from the predecessor Galaxy A52 which was launched with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides, the Galaxy A52s might also get the same quad cameras; however, we expect some upgraded camera features from the Galaxy A52s.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Coming To India?

The smartphone is believed to arrive in India after its international debut. Since the Galaxy A52s has already received the BIS certification. Further, it remains to be seen whether the brand has any plan to launch both 4G and 5G variants for the Galaxy A52s like the Galaxy A52. If the Galaxy A52s will come with the same leaked price, it will cost a bit expensive compared to other mid-range devices in the market.

