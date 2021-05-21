Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC Announced; Which Smartphones To Feature New SoC News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm has officially launched yet another upper-mid range 5G capable system-on-chip -- the Snapdragon 778G 5G, based on 6nm fabrication, which makes it one of the most efficient 700 series processors from Qualcomm. Just like the Snapdragon 800 series processors, the Snapdragon 778G 5G supports features like Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and is also said to improve the camera capabilities of a smartphone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC beholds an eight-core CPU based on Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU architecture with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The processor comes with the Adreno 642L GPU with support for OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.1, and OpenGL ES 3.2 standards. The chipset also comes with the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 Processor, capable of offering 12TOPS of performance.

One of the highlights of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G is the Qualcomm Spectra 570L ISP, which is capable of capturing three 22MP images with just a single click. On top of that, a phone equipped with the Snapdragon 778G 5G can 120fps burst images at 8MP or 90fps burst images at 12MP and is also capable of shooting HDR10+ videos.

Do note that, not every device equipped with the Snapdragon 778G 5G will not be able to offer all these features, as it will be left to OEMs to enable or disable these features, depending on the hardware capability of the device. The Snapdragon 778G 5G can drive an FHD+ resolution display with up to 144Hz or 1600 x 3360p resolution display at 60fps.

Coming to the connectivity part, the Snapdragon 778G 5G offers Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.1, and WiFi6E. As the name suggests, the processor comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System. Theoretically, a phone equipped with the Snapdragon 778G 5G should offer a peak download speed of 3.7Gbps and it also supports multi-SIM 5G connectivity.

Brands like Honor, Vivo, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi have officially confirmed to launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC powered smartphones in the next few months. In fact, Honor has officially confirmed that the Honor 50 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC.

