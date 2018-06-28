Galaxy Note9 to unpack on the 9th of August 2018: Samsung

It's now confirmed that the South Korean smartphone giant, Samsung will be launching its flagship note smartphone aka the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in the US&A on the 9th of August 2018, which will be a global launch. Just like the Galaxy S9/S9+ launch, the company is most likely to launch the Galaxy Note9 in India on the 2nd or the 3rd week of August 2018.

According to the latest teaser and a press-invite, the Galaxy Note9 is expected to come in a brand new color with an improved S-Pen to offer high-precision note-taking and other applications.

We are pumped up for the launch of the Galaxy Note9, which is expected to offer improved camera capabilities, compared to the Galaxy S9?S9+ and is expected to include the ISOCELL Plus technology, which was recently unveiled by Samsung. If the Note9 comes with this camera technology, then the smartphone will have improved low light photographic capabilities.

In terms of specs sheet, the Note moniker will have similar chipset as of the Galaxy S9/S9+, where the company will launch the Qualcomm variant in North America and an Exynos variant in other markets, including India. The Qualcomm variant will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, whereas the Exynos variant will be running on the Samsung's flagship 9810 Octa-core chipset. Both chipsets are based on 10nm FinFET technology and offer an impressive flagship class performance.

A notch or no notch?

Until this day, we have not spotted a single teaser or a leak of the Galaxy Note9 with a notch. So, it is safe to say that the company most likely to use an infinity display similar to the S series flagship smartphone. However, the Note9 will have a slightly bigger screen real estate compared to the Galaxy S9+. Just like every year, the Samsung Galaxy Note9's display will be a tad bit brighter and a tad bit crisper compared to the S9. At least at the time of launch, the Note9 will have the best display on any smartphone.

Triple camera?

The Huawei P20 Pro is the latest modern flagship smartphone with a triple camera setup at the back and the Samsung could also introduce the triple cameras on the Note9, as the Note8 was the first Samsung smartphone with a dual camera smartphone.

Face ID or In-screen fingerprint sensor?

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to have a physical fingerprint sensor like the S9 and the Face ID and the In-screen fingerprint technology will be reserved for the Galaxy SX, maybe.

Price

The Galaxy Note9 will easily cost $900-$1000 depending on the storage and RAM. In India, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 70,000, similar to the Galaxy Note8.