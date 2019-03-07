Galaxy S10 iFixit teardown shows Samsung's sheer amount of engineering News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung has managed to fit so much in a tight space.

Samsung Galaxy S10 might look like an all-display design, but underneath lies a lot of circuitry. Folks at iFixit has torn apart the device to see what's beneath that enigmatic body. The teardown revealed that Samsung has stuffed the new lineup to its limits. What's more interesting that there's a cooling system everywhere.

The display, back panel, and wireless charging pads are covered with graphite, while the copper heat pipe is much larger compared to its precursor - the Galaxy S9. The iFixit team suggests this was necessary to keep reverse wireless charging tech from damaging other circuitry of the phone.

The dissection also reveals the closely packed ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, although it might be too well-placed for DIY repairs. The punch-hole place beneath the display without any complications.

The teardown shows that the Galaxy S10 won't be an easy phone to fix. Additionally, there a tightly-packed battery and a USB-C port that aren't modular. The engineers at Samsung have managed to fit so much in a tight space, which is commendable.

Besides, Samsung has finally announced the device for the Indian market. The Galaxy S10 has a starting price of Rs 66,990, while the Galaxy S10+ will be selling for a starting price of Rs 73,900.

Additionally, DisplayMate has rated the Galaxy S10 with its "highest ever A+ grade." Earlier, Google Pixel 3 XL was rated as the best display on any smartphone. The Galaxy S10 has managed to continue the legacy of its predecessor Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 by surpassing benchmarks across the testing suite.