Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ are now available in Burgundy Red and Sunrise Gold colours

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ were launched on the MWC 2018, with the top of the line specifications. The Galaxy S9/S9+ were the first set of smartphones to offer a camera with variable aperture. These smartphones were made available in two different chipsets, one with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 Octa-core chipset (depending on the market). And now Samsung is all set to launch two new colours options for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ in selected markets.

The company is all set to launch the Sunrise Gold coloured Galaxy S9/S9+ will be available in Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam from June. Similarly, the Burgundy Red colour will be available in Korea and China by the end of the May 2018. As of now, there is no information about the availability of these new colours in India. Considering the Samsung's way of doing these, these newer models will be made available in India in a month are two. As these have identical specifications as of a standard S9/S9+, the prices of these phones are likely to remain the same.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The bezels around the display are even narrower than last year's Galaxy S8. Samsung says they have increased the brightness of the display and there is a new Landscape Mode. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. There are two storage variants of the Galaxy S9; the basic one comes with 64GB of internal storage, whereas the higher model comes with 256GB of internal storage. The latest flagship is backed by a 3,000mAh battery unit and it runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX. On the optics front, the Galaxy S9 is equipped with a 12MP primary camera which is capable of switching between the aperture size of f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions. The rear sensor can also record slow-mo videos in high quality. What's more, the camera comes with AR emojis.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is fitted with a larger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5.9 aspect ratio. It is driven by the Exynos 9810 processor as well, but it packs 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in two storage variants; 64GB and 256GB. The Galaxy S9+ makes use of a 3,500mAh battery unit and it runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX. In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts a rear dual camera setup with two 12MP sensors. The primary sensor is equipped with a wide-angle lens and dual-aperture technology which can range between the aperture sizes of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The secondary sensor is a 2x Telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture.