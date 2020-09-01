Just In
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition To Launch At Unpacked Part 2
Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition at the Unpacked Part 2 virtual event on September 1. The event will take place today at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). The company has teased the new variant via a short video and it will be announced at the same event along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new Thom Browne Edition has been made in collaboration with New York City-based fashion designer Thom Browne.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Details
The teaser video has revealed its design and it focuses on the symmetry of the new edition. The special edition design will be almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, there will be a tri-color strip at the center of the grey back panel and the rear camera has also been colored.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series earlier this month at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2020. The company did not share any features of the phone at that time.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Expected Price And Specifications
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 might come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color variants as per the report of WinFuture. It said to be come with a price tag of £1,799 (approx. Rs. 1,75,000) in the UK and £1,949 (approx. Rs. 1,69,000) in Europe.
In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is said to pack a 7.6-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x primary display with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the cover display is expected to measure 6.2-inch and will offer a resolution of 2,260 x 816 pixels. The handset will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The company has confirmed the handset will get fuel from a 4,500 mAh Dual Battery with support for 25W fast charging and 11W wireless charging. Speaking of optics, the handset is likely to feature a 12MP rear camera with LED Flash. For selfies, it is expected to get a 10MP shooter.
