GFXbench listing reveals a new Moto smartphone with 3GB RAM

Well, we already know that Motorola is supposed to launch a number of smartphones (Moto X4, Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus) in the upcoming months. Thanks to the tipsters, the specs and features of these devices have been revealed as well.

However, it seems like the Lenovo-owned company is planning to launch another Moto handset that doesn't hold much resemblance with the above-mentioned phones. We say this as a Motorola device bearing the model number XT1789 has made an appearance on GFXBench. As expected, the benchmark listing has allowed us to take a glimpse at the phone's specs lineup.

The Motorola XT1789 will apparently arrive with a small 5.0-inch FHD display. To remind you, both Moto G5S and Moto G5S are expected to feature a larger display.

For innards, the Motorola XT1789 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 2.2GHz and topped with Adreno 508 GPU. While the name of the chipset has not been specified, we assume it to be either the Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 630 SoC. Backing the processor up is 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable native storage space.

In terms of optics, the Motorola device appears to be equipped with a 12MP rear-facing camera that has the ability to record 4K videos. While on the front, there lies a 16MP selfie camera.

In addition, the Motorola XT1789 is also listed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and NFC.

Looking at the specs, this is definitely going to be a mid-ranger, most probably a new phone from the G series. Truth to be told, it is too early to make a prediction so let's just wait for some more days to get our hands on some concrete information.