Get attractive discounts on Vivo smartphones on Amazon's Winter Carnival sale

If you are a Vivo fan, this is the right time to buy their smartphones. The Chinese phone maker is currently hosting the 'Winter Carnival' sale on Amazon India. Starting from today this sale will continue until November 17.

In this 3-day long sale, you will get attractive discounts, cash back and exchange offers, and zero cost EMI schemes on the purchase of Vivo smartphones. Exclusive to Amazon India, the carnival covers smartphones including the newly launched Vivo V7 Plus, Vivo V5 Plus and the Vivo V5s to name a few. Buyers can also avail 5 percent cash back from prepaid offers.

Talking about the exchange offer, customers can up to Rs. 3,000 off. Additionally, there is a 12-months no-cost EMI option to buy the smartphones with up to Rs. 1,700 discount on the same.

Notably, for orders with an exchange or no cost EMI, the cash back will be added to Amazon Pay balance within 20 days post the shipment of the product. Lastly, BookMyShow is offering couple movie tickets to its customers on every purchase.

The best offers of the Vivo Winter Carnival are followed here.

Vivo V7 Plus During the sale, the Vivo V7 Plus will be offered at up to Rs. 2,000 discount in exchange for an older device. Originally launched at the price of Rs. 21,990, the revised price of the smartphone is Rs. 19,990. What's more, Amazon is also offering one-time free screen replacement as a part of the offer. To recap, the Vivo V7 Plus carries the credits for being the first smartphone to be launched with a 24MP moonlight selfie camera at the front. This 24MP selfie camera is accompanied with f/2.0 aperture, beauty mode on video calling and face beauty 7.0, and the ability to click group selfies and portraits. Vivo V5s The Vivo V5s was launched in India back in August at the price of Rs. 18,999. Under the sale, the smartphone is available at Rs. 17,999. Buyers can also exchange their old smartphone to get a discount of Rs. 3,000 bringing down the effective cost of the smartphone to just Rs. 14,990.

The main highlight of the Vivo V5s is its 20MP selfie camera with ‘Moonlight Glow' feature. Vivo V5 Plus The Vivo V5 Plus was originally launched at the price of Rs. 27,990 in India. However, since the launch, the smartphone has received many price cuts. It was selling for Rs. 22,990. Amazon is now offering the Vivo V5 Plus at Rs. 19,990. Furthermore, you can get extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of an old device. Vivo Y69 and Vivo Y66 The Vivo Y69 and Y66 smartphones were launched in India earlier this year at Rs. 14,990. Amazon is offering the Y69 smartphone with an exchange rate of up to Rs. 2,500. This means, during the sale, you can buy the handset at the price of Rs. 12,490. Coming to the Vivo Y69, it had received a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,000 bring its retail price down to Rs. 13,990. Under the sale period, you can get up to Rs. 2,000 discount on the exchange. So the smartphone will be available for as low as Rs. 11,990. Both Vivo Y69 and Y66 are selfie-centric smartphones. Vivo Y55s and Y53 The Vivo Y55s and Y53 are listed on Amazon for Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 9,990 respectively. Under the sale, the Vivo Y55s is getting a discount of Rs. 1,000 and the Vivo Y53 is getting a discount of Rs. 1,500 on exchange offer.

This means the smartphones can be purchased at the prices of Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 8,490 respectively.