Vivo V7 hands-on images leaked along with specs lineup

Vivo recently sent out media invites for a launch event that will take place on November 20 in India. While we are yet to hear anything from official sources, the event will see the unveiling of Vivo V7 which is the smaller sibling of Vivo V7 Plus.

We reported earlier today that the Vivo V7 will get launched in Indonesia four days before the Indian launch. Now, ahead of the launch, we have come across some hands-on images of the smartphone. Not only the images, the website dealntech.com has leaked the entire specifications of the upcoming Vivo V7. As we have mentioned in previous articles, its specs and features are almost the same as its elder sibling the Vivo V7 Plus.

Design and Display Just like its Plus variant, the Vivo V7 also comes with a full-screen design with no bezels on the sides of its display. Even the upper and lower bezels are pretty thin. As the smartphone doesn't feature a physical home button, its bottom bezel is empty. The top bezel, on the other hand, only features the selfie camera and the earpiece. The smartphone also features a FullView display which is slightly smaller in size at 5.7-inch. The FullView display has 84% screen-to-body ratio and the aspect ratio is 18:9. The Vivo V7 appears to sport a metal unibody design with a dual U-Type Silver Lines. Hardware and software The Vivo V7 is shown to be powered by an octa-core processor running at 1.8GHz. While the name of the chipset is not specified, it is most likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The chipset is paired by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage capacity. It is worth noting that, Vivo V7 Plus was the first smartphone to be launched with the Snapdragon 450 processor in India. This processor is said to deliver 25% higher performance and 25% lower battery consumption. The smartphone also features a smaller 3,000mAh battery under its hood. As far as the software aspect is concerned, the Vivo V7 will come pre-installed with Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. The Nougat OS is expected to be masked with the company's own FunTouch OS. Cameras It surely doesn't come as a surprise that the Vivo V7 is also a camera-centric smartphone. Aimed at selfie lovers, the smartphone is equipped with a 24MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls. The front camera is said to have an aperture of f/2.0 to capture good quality pictures in low light conditions. The front camera also comes with Face Beauty 7.0, Natural Effect and Portrait Mode. The Face Beauty 7.0 comes into effect even during video calling. There is a Face Access feature that lets you unlock your smartphone with facial recognition kind of feature. You just have to look into the camera to unlock your phone. The rear camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. Other features The Vivo V7 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also, the handset supports using two accounts on social media apps to separate your work and personal life. The Hi-Fi audio chip renders a great audio experience without any interference. Pricing The Vivo V7 will be available in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colors. It is priced at RP 3,799,000 in Indonesia which is approximately Rs. 18,200 in Indian currency.