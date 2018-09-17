Get Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10, Honor 9N, and Honor 9i on discounted price via Flipkart

Honor, Huawei's e-brand for digital natives is back with the Great Honor Sale on Flipkart. It will begin on September 18th and will go on till September 21.

Under the sale, Honor 9 Lite 4GB+64GB variant will be available with an exchange offer of up to Rs 3000, while Honor 10 a 6+128GB variant of the flagship killer will be available at a price of Rs.27,999.

The 3+32GB and 4+64GB variant of the recently launched Honor 9N will be available at an exchange offer of Rs 1000 and Honor 9i- the first smartphone with a four-camera set up and FullView Display will be available at a discount of Rs. 1000.

In addition to that, the company has also announced the sale of two color variants of Honor 9N in India. The 4+64GB variant of Honor 9N will also be available in Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue colors starting 18th September 2018 along with the Sapphire Blue and Midnight black colors at an affordable price of Rs. 13,999.

Furthermore, customers can also avail 5 percent off on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions.

To recall, the company has recently launched Honor 7S in India at Rs. 6999 for the 2GB RAM 16 GB variant.

The newly launched smartphone is equipped with a fast focusing 13MP HD camera with PDAF technology. On the front, it houses 5MP Front Camera that sports LED Selfie Light.

The Honor 7S is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space which is expandable up to 256GB using a micro SDcard.