Honor 7S up for grabs in India for the first time at 12 PM: Price, specs and offers

Honor 7S the newly launch budget smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The company launched the smartphone last week in the country and now the phone is ready for sale through Flipkart and HiHonor store. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999. Here are the offers and launch deals for the smartphone.

Honor 7S price in India

The Honor 7S was launched with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM 16 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be up for grabs from today at 12 pm IST via e-commerce websites like Flipkart and HiHonor store.

Buyer from Flipkart will be able to avail a minimum discount of Rs 1000 by exchanging their old phone. Jio users will be subjected to receive a cashback of Rs 2200 along with 50GB of free data. Axis bank Buzz credit card users will be able to receive an additional Rs 200 discount on their transaction through Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in black, blue and gold color options.

Honor 7S specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Notably, the storage capacity can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a 13MP primary sensor at its rear along with LED flash and PDAF. On the front, the Honor 7S houses a 5MP selfie camera, which is downgraded from the 24MP selfie camera on the Play 7.

The smartphone comes with an eye protection mode that will apply a filter to fade out the blue light and make it easier and less straining to view the display. The handset is fueled by a 3,020mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.