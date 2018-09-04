Honor 7S launch in India: Here's how to watch the live stream

Honor is all set to launch its 7S smartphone today in India. The launch of the Honor 7S will be live streamed from 2 pm onwards. The company will live stream the launch of its official Facebook, YouTube and Twitter handle. It has been reported that the Honor 7S is the re-branded version of the Honor 7 Play, which was launched in China in May 2018. Moreover, the same phone is also available in Pakistan. The price and the availability are yet to disclose in the launch event.

Honor 7S is going to be the entry-level smartphone, the Honor 7S comes with the same specifications as the Honor 7 Play, with some changes. The smartphone was launched in Pakistan for PKR 14,999 (Rs 8,400 approx).

How to watch live steam

So if you are interested in the Honor 7S then you can grab the like streaming starting at 2 pm. You can head up to the company's official YouTube channel to watch the live streaming of the launch. You can also follow the Honor India Facebook and Twitter handles for the latest information. You can also watch the entire life streaming of the launch here below.

Honor 7S expected specifications

The Honor 7S comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek's MT6739 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. The memory can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the phone houses a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video call. The Honor 7S is fueled by a 3020mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.