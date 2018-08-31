Honor 7S to be launched in India next week

Huawei sub-brand Honor recently launched the Honor 9N and Honor Play smartphones in India. But it looks like that's not all for now. According to an IANS report, the company is gearing up to launch the Honor 7S in India in the first week of September. Notably, the device will be exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart, claims the report.

The Honor 7S was launched in May this year in Pakistan. Going by its specifications, this smartphone is said to be a toned-down variant of the Honor Play 7 with a lower resolution selfie camera. For the uninitiated, the Honor Play 7 was also launched in May and it features a 24MP selfie camera.

Honor 7S specifications

From the specifications of the smartphone in China, the upcoming Honor smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's EMUI custom ROM. The smartphone bestows a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, this device gets the power from a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Notably, the storage capacity can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, there is a 13MP primary sensor at its rear along with LED flash and PDAF. Up front, the device bestows a 5MP selfie camera, which is downgraded from the 24MP selfie camera on the Play 7. Notably, the device features an eye protection mode that will apply a filter to fade out the blue light and make it easier and less straining to view the display. The company also touts that the earpiece will be louder making the voice calls clearer.

Expected price in India

It is expected that this smartphone from Honor with not much-advanced specifications should be priced under Rs. 8,000 in the country. Notably, it will compete against the likes of the budget smartphones such as the recently launched YU ACE, Xiaomi Redmi 5A and similar devices already existing in the market. We can expect to know more about the device's price and availability in the coming days from the company.