YU ACE launched starting Rs. 5,999; sale debuts September 6 via Flipkart

Micromax sub-brand YU has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone today after a year. Now, the device has been announced in India. Dubbed YU ACE, this phone is priced starting Rs. 5,999. It is clear that the company is all set to rival the Xiaomi Redmi 5A with this smartphone as it teases 'Forget Mi. YU Decide!'.

YU ACE specifications

The YU ACE smartphone comes fitted with a 5.45-inch FullVision display with a screen-to-body ratio of 18:9. It bestows a slick design, an almost bezel-less design and 2.5D glass protection on top. Under its hood, the smartphone employs a quad-core MediaTek MT6738 SoC with dual 4G LTE support. This processor is teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. There is expandable storage support via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Running Android Oreo out of the box, the YU smartphone has a single 13MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera with a dedicated selfie flash too. There is support for Face Unlock as well on this smartphone. When it comes to other aspects, the smartphone has a capacious 4000mAh battery for a long-lasting performance. And, it does come with a fingerprint sensor at its rear, which is definitely an interesting addition as many budget smartphones miss out on this feature.

Price and availability

YU ACE comes in two variants as mentioned above. The base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space is priced at Rs. 5,999. The high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will go on sale from September 6, 2018 at 12 PM.

Competition

The smartphone appears to be targeted towards the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, which was launched in India starting Rs. 5,999 and called the Desk ka Smartphone. Notably, the Xiaomi device misses out on a fingerprint sensor, which is included in this one. Otherwise, we are yet to see if the YU smartphone can compete against the Redmi 5A and other budget smartphones in the country.