YU ACE with big battery to go official on August 30

Micromax sub-brand YU has been teasing an upcoming smartphone launch recently. The recent teasers show that the company is all set to make a comeback after a year's silence in the market. We say so as the last device to be launched by the company is the YU Yureka 2 in September 2017.

Going by the latest teaser on its official Twitter handle, the YU smartphone could arrive with a long-lasting battery. From the teasers, we can make out that the smartphone could be dubbed YU ACE. And, it is likely to be launched on August 30, which is just a couple of days from now.

Previous teasers

One of the previous teasers of the upcoming smartphone shows two boxing gloves against each other in blue and red colors. While the red one appears to be smaller in size than the blue one. This hints that the smartphone could be bigger in size than its rivals.

The first teaser that surfaced online earlier this year showed the ACE card that comes in a pack of cards. And, the caption FACE OFF also hinted at the ACE moniker with a bracket enclosing it.

What to expect from YU ACE?

For now, there is no word regarding the specifications of the upcoming YU ACE smartphone. However, there are claims that this smartphone might flaunt display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is expected to boot Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. And, it is believed to be an online exclusive smartphone that will be available via Flipkart. As tipped by the recent teaser, it is clear that there will be a huge battery powering the smartphone delivering a long lasting battery life to it.

Stiff competition ahead

If the device is priced under Rs. 15,000, then it could be a challenger to the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched with a 5000mAh battery. One thing that we need to note is that the smartphone should offer groundbreaking specifications and features as the Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with superior specs such as Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and more at an affordable price point.