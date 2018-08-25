YU teases upcoming smartphone in India: All you need to know

After one year of silence, Yu seems to be coming back to the smartphone business in India. The company has posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle, hinting at a arrival of a new smartphone very soon. The last smartphone by the company was the Yu Yureka 2 which was launched back in September 2017, in India.

Yu is known for its cryptic teasers, and this one suggests a Faceoff, pointing that the upcoming Yu smartphone may be called Yu Ace or something like that. However, all these are just speculation at this point, and we expect Yu to roll out more teasers just like this with more details so that we can get to know what the brand is preparing for after a year pause.

The new poster of the upcoming smartphone shows two boxing gloves up against each other, one in blue and another in red. The red one seems to be smaller in size of the blue one. Considering the fact that the previous teaser was showcased in blue we can safely expect that, the upcoming smartphone phone will be bigger in size.

Just to recall, Micromax's online sub-brand Yu was launched back in 2014. The very first phone from the sub-brand was Yu Yureka. After the successful launch of the smartphone, the company launched its successor the Yu Yureka 2 in September 2017, in the Indian smartphone market.

The Yu Yureka 2 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display and 2.5D glass for added protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via MicroSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel single rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video call. The camera also comes with features like night mode, beauty mode, multi shots and others.

The Yu Yureka 2 is backed by a 3930mAh battery, and the company claims that the smartphone is capable of delivering music playback of more than 24 hours. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box.