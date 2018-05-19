Honor Play 7 with a 5.45-inch display officially announced for Rs 6000

Honor has launched a new entry-level smartphone in China, the Honor Play 7 with a modern design and aesthetics. The Honor Play 7 is priced at 599 Yuan (Rs 6,000), which is an excellent price for a smartphone with this set of specs sheet. In fact, this is the most affordable smartphone from Honor with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone is currently available in China via VMall. As of now, there are no details on either pricing or availability of the smartphone in India. The company is all set to launch the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C in India on the 22nd of May.

Honor Play 7 design

The Honor Play 7 has a metal-like unibody design with an antenna band-like design on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. The device does not offer either a fingerprint sensor or a face unlock. Overall, the smartphone looks a lot similar to the likes of the other Honor 7 series of smartphones. The phone measures 146.50 x 70.90 x 8.30mm and weights at 142 grams.

Honor Play 7 specifications

The Honor Play 7 has a 5.45 inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The display offers an 18:9 aspect ratio with a narrow bezel on both sides of the display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 Quad-core chipset paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage, which is user expandable up to 256 GB via a micro SD card.

The smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera, which can record native 1080p videos and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera, with no support for face unlock. In terms of connectivity, the device offers LTE, VoLte, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 LE. The phone also happens to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack with support for analogue FM Radio. The Honor Play 7 runs on the latest Android Oreo 8.1 with custom EMUI 8.1 on top. Finally, the phone has a 3020 mAH battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.