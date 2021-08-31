Get OnePlus Band, Power Bank, And Buds Z Earbuds At Special Prices: How To Avail? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest device under the Nord series. The base 6GB + 128GB variant and Green Woods color recently went on sale for the first time. The phone comes with starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base model, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and the high-end 12GB+256GB model will cost Rs. 34,999. Now, the company has brought a special offer for the OnePlus Nord 2. Let's check the details.

OnePlus Nord 2 Special Offers

Purchasers who buy the OnePlus Nord 2 from the brand's official site, can get multiple OnePlus products such as the OnePlus Band, OnePlus Power Bank, and the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds at a discounted price. The OnePlus Smart Band is selling in India at Rs. 2,499; however, the Nord 2 buyers can get it for just Rs. 999.

For features, you get a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a 24/7 heart-rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, up to 14 days battery, and much more on the OnePlus Band. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10,000 mAh Power Bank can be purchased at Rs. 599 instead of regular price Rs. 1099. Besides, Nord 2 buyers can also grab the Buds Z earbuds at Rs. 2,999.

OnePlus Nord 2: Reasons To Buy?

If you're looking for high-end features but can't afford a flagship device, can go for the Nord 2 5G. The handset is packed with all high-end features and also flaunts a good design. The phone has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC under its hood and the Nord 2 runs OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

Further, a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 65W fast charging tech. The camera sensors include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. The camera sensor also captures 4K video and supports OIS, EIS, and Super Slow Motion. Last but not least, the Nord 2 is available a total of three color options namely Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods.

