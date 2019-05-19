Get Realme C2 in just Rs. 2000: Here are the details News oi-Priyanka Dua Feature phones that will be collected at the pop-up event will be sent for recycling.

After launching pop- up store for Realme 3 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced its second store in Delhi.

The new pop-up store for the Realme C2 will work in the 'First come First serve' basis and the first 50 participants waiting in the queue will get a chance to acquire a brand new realme C2 in just Rs. 2000 by exchanging their current feature phone in working condition.

Besides Realme fans can get an R-Pass for realme C2 by registering online and showing email confirmation onsite at the pop-up store.

The device comes in two variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM priced at Rs. 5,999/- and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM at Rs. 7,999/-

The 6.1" Dewdrop Full Screen on realme C2 gives users more immersive experience while watching videos or playing games. Corning glass 3 enhances the screen toughness on the HD+ screen. The Diamond-cut design with 3-layer of paintings and pearl shining particles restores the changing effect from nature, like sky, starry night or waving water and is smudge free. Realme C2 will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with a day usage assured without charging. The 2.0GHZ and octa-core Helio P22 processor for realme C2 is capable of a long-lasting battery endurance and powerful performance. Realme C2 will support an expandable 256GB storage with triple Independent card slot.

The well-customized AI dual rear camera (13MP+2 MP) is apt for more definite and natural photos with the Chroma Boost that can improve the HDR range and colors. Realme C2 will also be the first at this price to support an 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording.

As per both Counterpoint and IDC, realme has become the 4th largest smartphone brand in India in Q4 2018. CMR has claimed realme as No. 1 Emerging Brand and No.1 Quality Smartphone Brand in India.