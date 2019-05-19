ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X to come with different specification in India with a price tag around 18K: Realme

    The Realme X Indian version will be available in two color options- Garlic and Onion colors.

    By
    |

    Realme, Oppo's former subsidiary is quite popular for its budget smartphones in the market. Recently, the company introduced mid-range smartphone called the Realme X. The Realme X packs some trending features such as a pop-up selfie camera and a premium mid-range processor, etc. The Chinese smartphone brand also launched the Realme X Lite in an event held in China earlier this week.

    Realme X to come with different specification in India: Realme

     

    As of now, Realme has not revealed any specific date for the launch of its latest flagship in the Indian market. However, the Realme X is confirmed to arrive sometime around June in the country. Ahead of the device's launch, the company has revealed some interesting information regarding the Indian variant Realme X.

    Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, has tweeted that the Realme X might be launched with some different set of hardware as compared to the Chinese counterpart in India. The tweet shared does not reveal any primary information about the hardware which the upcoming flagship might offer. However, it would be interesting to see what new the device will offer.

    In addition to the specs, the color and pricing of the device has also been tipped via Twitter. The tweet shared says the device will be priced around Rs 18,000 in the market. The Realme X Indian version will be available in two color options- Garlic and Onion colors.

    As for the specification of Realme X Chinese variant, there is a Snapdragon 710 processor powering the smartphone with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of native storage. It comes with Android Pie firmware with ColorOS 6.0 UI. One of the major highlights of this device is its 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

     

    The primary camera set up at the rear has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with a 5MP secondary sensor. The display up front measures 6.53-inches in size and is an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. To keep the processor working, there is a 3750mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash charge technology.

    via

    Read More About: realme realme x news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue