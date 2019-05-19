Realme X to come with different specification in India with a price tag around 18K: Realme News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Realme X Indian version will be available in two color options- Garlic and Onion colors.

Realme, Oppo's former subsidiary is quite popular for its budget smartphones in the market. Recently, the company introduced mid-range smartphone called the Realme X. The Realme X packs some trending features such as a pop-up selfie camera and a premium mid-range processor, etc. The Chinese smartphone brand also launched the Realme X Lite in an event held in China earlier this week.

As of now, Realme has not revealed any specific date for the launch of its latest flagship in the Indian market. However, the Realme X is confirmed to arrive sometime around June in the country. Ahead of the device's launch, the company has revealed some interesting information regarding the Indian variant Realme X.

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, has tweeted that the Realme X might be launched with some different set of hardware as compared to the Chinese counterpart in India. The tweet shared does not reveal any primary information about the hardware which the upcoming flagship might offer. However, it would be interesting to see what new the device will offer.

In addition to the specs, the color and pricing of the device has also been tipped via Twitter. The tweet shared says the device will be priced around Rs 18,000 in the market. The Realme X Indian version will be available in two color options- Garlic and Onion colors.

As for the specification of Realme X Chinese variant, there is a Snapdragon 710 processor powering the smartphone with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of native storage. It comes with Android Pie firmware with ColorOS 6.0 UI. One of the major highlights of this device is its 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

#realmeX may not necessarily launch at the same specs in India.



We are planning to have an #realmeXIndian version and

pricing maybe around 18k.



Apart from Garlic and Onion, 😊



we will also have one more special variant for India.👍

RT and Guess? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 18, 2019

The primary camera set up at the rear has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with a 5MP secondary sensor. The display up front measures 6.53-inches in size and is an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. To keep the processor working, there is a 3750mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash charge technology.

