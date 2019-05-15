ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X, Realme X Lite announced: Price, specifications and more

    Realme X and Realme X Lite are now official.

    By
    |

    Realme unveiled the Realme 3 Pro in India last month. Soon after the launch of the device, the company entered the Chinese market. And, there were speculations that a smartphone called Realme X will be launched in the country. Now, the device has been announced at an event in China along with a toned down variant dubbed Realme X Lite.

    Realme X, Realme X Lite announced: Price, specifications and more

     

    Realme says that its prime focus for its latest X series smartphones is on the younger audience. These Realme X features a retractable front camera and a 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear. The brand has achieved the notchless design with this new smartphone.

    Realme X specifications

    Talking about specifications, the Realme X bestows a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The company touts this fingerprint module to be faster and more reliable than the first-generation fingerprint sensors launched last year.

    Realme X, Realme X Lite announced: Price, specifications and more

    Under its hood, the Realme X features similar specifications as the 3 Pro. It makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The smartphone flaunts a 16MP pop-up selfie camera and gets the power from a 3750mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology.

    There is a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor at its rear. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage space. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 (lacking Google apps in China). It is available in Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple colors.

     

    Realme X Lite specifications

    Realme X Lite shares a lot of similar hardware aspects but there is a waterdrop notch at the front instead of the notchless display. The device adorns a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    It uses a juicier 4045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology. This fast charging tech is touted to charge the device up to 60% in less than an hour. These Realme smartphone come with a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor and a 25MP selfie camera.

    Realme X, Realme X Lite price

    Realme X comes in three storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,300) and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,300).

    On the other hand, Realme X Lite comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,200), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 13,200) and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300).

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue