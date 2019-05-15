Realme X, Realme X Lite announced: Price, specifications and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme X and Realme X Lite are now official.

Realme unveiled the Realme 3 Pro in India last month. Soon after the launch of the device, the company entered the Chinese market. And, there were speculations that a smartphone called Realme X will be launched in the country. Now, the device has been announced at an event in China along with a toned down variant dubbed Realme X Lite.

Realme says that its prime focus for its latest X series smartphones is on the younger audience. These Realme X features a retractable front camera and a 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear. The brand has achieved the notchless design with this new smartphone.

Realme X specifications

Talking about specifications, the Realme X bestows a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The company touts this fingerprint module to be faster and more reliable than the first-generation fingerprint sensors launched last year.

Under its hood, the Realme X features similar specifications as the 3 Pro. It makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The smartphone flaunts a 16MP pop-up selfie camera and gets the power from a 3750mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology.

There is a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor at its rear. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage space. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 (lacking Google apps in China). It is available in Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple colors.

Realme X Lite specifications

Realme X Lite shares a lot of similar hardware aspects but there is a waterdrop notch at the front instead of the notchless display. The device adorns a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

It uses a juicier 4045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology. This fast charging tech is touted to charge the device up to 60% in less than an hour. These Realme smartphone come with a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor and a 25MP selfie camera.

Realme X, Realme X Lite price

Realme X comes in three storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,300) and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,300).

On the other hand, Realme X Lite comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,200), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 13,200) and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300).