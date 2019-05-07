Realme X redefines budget smartphone with a full-screen display design News oi-Vivek Realme X is the first Realme smartphone to come with an OLED display

Realme all set to launch the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition on the 15th of May in China. It is believed that the Realme X Youth Edition is a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which was recently launched in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999.

According to the latest leak, the Realme X is expected to offer much powerful specifications and features, compared to the Realme X Youth Edition. Now, the possibly leaked real-life photo of the Realme X has been leaked online, and it looks absolutely brilliant.

All-display smartphone

Just like the Vivo V15 Pro, the Realme X has an all-display design with no notch, no-bezel (almost) design, offering a whopping 91.2% screen to body ratio. The Realme X is also the first Realme smartphone to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor with a pop-up selfie camera.

Though the leak does not showcase the back panel of the smartphone, an earlier listing on TENAA reveals that the smartphone will offer a dual camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor. Realme X is most likely to offer features like super-slow-motion video recording, 4K video recording, as the Realme 3 Pro or the Realme X Youth Edition does offer these features.

The smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The device is most likely to feature a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The leaked photo does suggest that the Realme X is running on ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie. As of now, there is no information on the price of the smartphone, considering Realme's pricing strategy, the smartphone is most likely to cost around 1999 Yuan or Rs 20,000 at least for the base variant.