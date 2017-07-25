Gionee A1 Plus with rear dual cameras, massive battery launched at Rs 26,999

Chinese manufacturer Gionee has just launched a new smartphone called Gionee A1 Plus in India. Priced at Rs. 26,999, it is available in two color variants; Gray and Mocha Gold. To remind you, the smartphone was first unveiled earlier this year at the MWC 2017.

The key highlight of the Gionee A1 Plus is its camera setup and battery capacity. Hence, the tagline of the smartphone reads,"Super camera, super battery". In terms of design, the Gionee A1 Plus is made out of metal and has a sturdy appearance. That being said, it also looks quite premium, especially when seen from the rear panel where you will find the dual-lens camera setup. Read on to know about its specifications in detail.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and software The Gionee A1 Plus comes with a massive 6-inch full HD IPS display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The display is further protected by a 2.5D curved glass on top. For the software side of things, it runs on the Gionee's own Amigo OS 4.0 based on the Android 7.0 Nougat. Under the hood Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 chipset that is comprised of 4 Cortex A-53 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and the other four clocked at 1.4GHz. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM to offer support for multitasking. The Gionee A1 Plus offers 64GB of inbuilt storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. Optics In terms of optics, the Gionee A1 Plus features a 20MP front-facing camera that is accompanied by a LED flashlight. The front camera also has a Face beauty mode to tweak the selfies you capture. At the rear, the device sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP sensor and a 5MP sensor. The rear cameras come with Bokeh effect. Battery and connectivity The smartphone draws its energy from a large 4,550mAh battery unit that is said to last up to two days of moderate to heavy usage. Moreover, it offers fast charging support and comes with a number of battery optimization modes to reduce the power consumption. As far as the connectivity features are concerned, Gionee A1 Plus has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE and VoLTE and GPS.