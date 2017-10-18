Gionee F205 featuring FullView display spotted on GFXBench

Gionee had unveiled two new smartphones last month; the M7 and the M7 Power (also known as Steel 2 Plus in some markets). Both the devices come with FullView displays with the aspect ratio of 18:9.

Well, seems the like Chinese phone maker is working on another smartphone featuring FullView display. A handset carrying the model number Gionee F205 has just appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site. Going by the benchmark listing, this smartphone also sports a display that has the aspect ratio of 18:9. It is equipped with a 5-inch display that delivers HD+ resolution of 1,440×720 pixels.

The benchmark listing further reveals that the Gionee F205 is driven by the new MediaTek MT6739 processor running at 1.5GHz. The quad-core chip which was announced last month offers support for 18:9 display as well as dual LTE (4G +4G) connectivity among other features.

The chipset is teamed with PowerVR Rogue GE1800 GPU and 2GB of RAM. As for storage, the smartphone appears to have 16GB of default storage space, which could be further expanded.

In terms of optics, the Gionee F205 flaunts an 8MP rear-facing camera that has the ability to shoot 4K videos. Likewise, the smartphone has a 5MP selfie camera at the front. While it is unclear from the GFXBench, it could also come with a dual camera setup at its back.

As far as the software is concerned, the handset runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system right out of the box. Other details such as the battery capacity, connectivity features are not known at this moment.

In any case, the Gionee smartphone is expected to visit TENAA as well as other benchmarking sites in the coming days. So it is just a matter of time before all of its specifications come to light.

Via