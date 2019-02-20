Gionee F205 Pro with 2GB RAM launched in India for Rs 5,890 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone comes in three different color options including Blue, Black and Champagne color.

Gionee, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had a slow pace in terms of smartphone launches in the year 2018. Back in December last year the company launched two new smartphones in the Indian market called Gionee S11 Lite and Gionee F205. Now, the company has launched an upgraded variant of the Gionee F205, the Gionee F205 Pro here in the country. The latest Gionee smartphone comes with a slightly similar set of features and specifications as the F205 smartphone that was launched last year.

As per a report from TheMobileIndian, the Gionee F205 Pro can be purchased online from the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. The smartphone carries an affordable price tag of Rs 5,890 and it comes in three different color options including Blue, Black and Champagne color.

Gionee F205 Pro specifications:

The new budget Gionee F205 Pro smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display panel with an aspect ratio of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This is the same display panel which the standard Gionee F205 features. The camera setup includes a primary 13MP primary sensor at the rear that has an aperture of f/2.0. At the front, the smartphone makes use of a 5MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling.

The smartphone is backed by a MediaTek MT6739WW 64-bit processor that clocks at 1.5GHz and is an upgrade over the last year's processor on the standard Gionee F205 smartphone. The smartphone will come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the smartphone is expandable to up 256GB via microSD card slot. The device will ship with Android 8 Oreo OS out-of-the-box. There is a microUSB port for charging and data transfers and a 3.5mm port for wired headphones connectivity. To keep the device running, the smartphone uses a 3,000mAh battery unit.

Source