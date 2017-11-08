Gionee F6 spotted on TENAA ahead of November 26 launch

Gionee F6 is speculated to be one of the eight bezel-less smartphones that will be launched on November 26. The Gionee F6L had appeared on TENAA at the end of last month and now the F6 has been spotted on the Chinese certification site.

There are no major differences between the Gionee F6 and F6L, but the former supports more network bands. The F6 is basically the successor of the Gionee F5 smartphone that was introduced earlier this year. The listed images of the phone show the device sporting a full-screen design with minimal bezels around the display. The smartphone's edges are also rounded.

Coming to the specifications, the Gionee F6 is fitted with a 5.7-inch display that delivers HD+ resolution of 720×1,280 pixels. The display also features an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Under the hood, the Gionee F6 is powered by a 1.4GHz processor. Unfortunately though, the TENAA listing doesn't mention the name of the chipset. The device will offer either 3GB of 4GB of RAM. Both the variants are expected to pack 32GB of internal storage. The storage space is further expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Gionee F6 is equipped with a rear dual camera setup comprising of a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, the smartphone also features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

When it comes to software, the handset will arrive pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and it could have Gionee's custom Amigo OS on top. Backed up by a 2,970mAh battery, the Gionee F6 will be available in color options like Black, Gold and Blue.

Via