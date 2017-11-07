Gionee GN5006L spotted on TENAA; could be the Steel 3

Gionee is all set to launch 8 bezel-less smartphones on November 26. The upcoming smartphones are Gionee M7 Plus, F6L, F205, S11, S11 Plus, Steel 3 and M2018.

Besides this, there is no information available on the specs and features of the smartphones. That being said, a Gionee smartphone with the model number GN5006L has recently been spotted on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA. While it is not confirmed yet, it is believed to launch as the Gionee Steel 3. The smartphone's specs, as well as its images, are listed on TENAA.

The images reveal that though the smartphone has narrow bezels, it cannot be touted as a bezel-less phone. It lacks a physical home button and has the Gionee branding on the bottom bezel.

On the specs angle, the Gionee GN5006L is listed with a 5.5-inch display that delivers HD+ resolution of 720×1,440 pixels. From the looks of it, the smartphone features an elongated display with the aspect ratio of 18:9.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. While the name of the chipset is not specified, it could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. The TENAA listing suggests there will be two variants of the Gionee GN5006L.

The basic one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native, whereas the higher variant will offer 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Since the phone has a microSD card slot, the storage space can be further expanded.

The handset is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box.

On the optics front, the Gionee GN5006L is equipped with an 8MP rear-facing camera that is accompanied by a LED flash. The rear camera carries support for autofocus and full HD video recording. As for selfie camera, the smartphone uses an 8MP sensor as well.

The handset measures 144.7×69.8×8.5mm and it weighs 170 grams. The alleged Gionee Steel 3 will be available in color options like Black, Gold, and Blue.

