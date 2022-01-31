Gionee G13 Pro Launched With iPhone 13-Like Design; Everything You Should Know News oi-Megha Rawat

Gionee G13 Pro was released in China and packs an identical design to the Apple iPhone 13. The Gionee G13 Pro has the same flat frame, camera module, and selfie camera notch as the iPhone 13. The Gionee smartphone, on the other hand, runs HarmonyOS and is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC.

The processor supports up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. A Smart Mode and an Elderly Mode are also included in the Gionee G13 Pro. The Elderly Mode makes it simple for the elderly to utilize.

Gionee G13 Pro Features

The Gionee G13 Pro comes pre-installed with HarmonyOS. It has a full-HD 6.26-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Unisoc T310 SoC, which is combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has a dual back camera arrangement with a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary macro sensor for optics. It has a 5MP sensor for selfies.

Gionee G13 Pro allows multiple software openings as well as multiple WeChat accounts to work alongside. It also supports a split-screen, which allows players to play and communicate at the same time. It also works with Huawei's HMS ecosystem. The Gionee smartphone has a surround sound stereo speaker configuration. It has a battery capacity of 3,500 mAh. The phone is 158x76x9.2mm in size and weighs 195 grams.

The Gionee G13 Pro has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port for connectivity. The Gionee G13 Pro has an Elderly Mode and a Smart Mode, as previously announced. The former makes it easier for the elderly to utilize the smartphone by boosting the font and icon sizes. It also communicates health codes and payment codes, making it more user-friendly.

Smart Mode is marketed as being appropriate for younger, office-bound customers who require a more efficient user interface. For further protection, the phone has a face unlock feature.

Gionee G13 Pro Price In India

The base 4GB + 32GB storage variant of the newly introduced Gionee G13 Pro costs approximately Rs. 6,200, while the 4GB + 128GB storage variant costs roughly Rs. 8,200. First Snow Crystal, Sea Blue, and Star Party Purple are the three-color selections available.

