Gionee GN5006 visits TENAA with Android Nougat, 4,000mAh battery

Keeping in line with the current trend, Gionee will launch 8 bezel-less smartphones on November 26. Thanks to the various benchmark and certification sites, we have some idea about few of those smartphones.

For example, Gionee F6 was spotted on TENAA earlier this month. Two other Gionee smartphones; S11 and M7 Plus have also been leaked in posters and press renders. The latest Gionee phone that has appeared online carries the model number GN5006. It recently visited the Chinese certification site TENAA, giving away information about its design and some specs.

The Gionee GN5006 is listed on TENAA with a 5.5-inch display that delivers an HD+ resolution of 1,440×720 pixels. As for the processor, the smartphone makes use of a 1.4GHz chipset. While the name of the processor is not specified, its lower clock frequency implies that the Gionee GN5006 is an entry-level smartphone.

The TENAA listing further reveals the handset will be launched in two different memory variants. The basic variant features 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, while the higher variant carries 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Quite surprisingly, the Gionee GN5006 packs a large 4,000mAh battery under its hood. On the software front, the smartphone comes pre-installed with the company's custom Amigo UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports an 8MP primary camera at the rear as well as an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The device's dimensions are 144.7×69.8×8.5mm and it weighs 170g.

Coming to the design aspect, the Gionee GN5006 appears to sport pretty thin bezels around its display. However, it cannot be referred as a bezel-less smartphone. According to the images listed on TENAA, the handset has a textured rear panel with a single camera. Unlike most phones these days, the Gionee GN5006 comes sans a fingerprint scanner.

Rumors have it, GN5006 could be a member of the Gionee Steel lineup of smartphones.

