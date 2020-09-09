Gionee M12 Pro With MediaTek Helio P60 Announced; Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Gionee has launched the M12 Pro in China with a price tag of 700 Yuan (roughly Rs 7,500) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in White and Blue gradient glossy finishes. The company recently launched Gionee Max in India which is priced at Rs. 5,999. As of now, there are no details regarding the availability of the Gionee M12 Pro in India. At this price point, the handset offers a triple rear camera setup, a huge 4,000 mAh battery, and more.

Gionee M12 Pro Features

The new budget handset from Gionee comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The display also offers a 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device gets power from the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. For storage, the handset gets a 128GB onboard storage option that is expandable via a microSD card.

Speaking of optics, the Gionee M12 Pro gets a square-shaped rear camera module that is housed at the top left corner. There are three sensors including a 16MP main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. However, the resolution of the other two sensors is still under wraps. For videos and selfies, you get a 13MP front shooter.

For connectivity options, it has included 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers. The phone is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. The volume and the power buttons are placed on the right side of the display. The Gionee logo is designed at the bottom of the rear. There is an in-display fingerprint reader for security measures. Lastly, the Gionee M12 Pro weighs 160 grams.

Despite being of an entry-level phone, the Gionee M12 Pro has packed with all valuable features. However, other brands like Redmi, Realme are offering the latest entry-level phones with premium features.

Best Mobiles in India