Gionee Max Launched With 5,000 mAh Battery In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gionee has made a comeback in India with the launch of a new smartphone. The Gionee Max has debuted with a couple of premium features with an entry-level price tag. The launch of the Gionee Max marks the company's re-entry in India after nearly a year.

Gionee Max Price

The Gionee Max comes in a single variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The new Gionee smartphone is available for Rs. 5,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart, starting August 31. The Gionee Max is available in three color variants of black, red, and royal blue.

Gionee Max Features

Just ahead of the launch, Gionee teased its new device and highlighted that it would be a Flipkart-exclusive product. The Gionee Max sports 6.1-inch HD+ screen with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass screen protection. As an entry-level smartphone, the new Gionee Max packs relatively thick bezels with a tiny U-shaped notch that houses the selfie camera and other sensors.

The Gionee Max is powered by the octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC under the hood and paired with 2GB of RAM. As noted, there is 32GB onboard storage that is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The new smartphone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with reverse charging support.

For optics, Gionee has included a dual-camera module with a 13MP primary shooter and is paired with a secondary depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie shooter housed inside the notch. The Gionee Max comes with a couple of usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

Gionee Max: Should You Buy?

Lately, we've seen a surge in entry-level smartphones in the country and the demand has been equally rising. A lot of parents are opting for entry-level budget smartphones to cope with online schooling. In this case, the Gionee Max makes a good choice as it comes with a good battery and a relatively large screen. Plus, the price tag doesn't dig a hole in the pocket and is capable of handling daily tasks.

Best Mobiles in India