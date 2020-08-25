Gionee Max Design Teased By Flipkart Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Gionee confirmed that it will launch a new entry-level smartphone dubbed Gionee Max in the Indian market on August 25. Later, the smartphone was spotted on the e-commerce portal Flipkart revealing some of its key specifications. The poster on the teaser page also shows what we can expect from it in terms of design.

Gionee Max Teaser Page

As per the teaser page, the Gionee Max is teased with the caption 'Ab Zindagi Hogi Max'. While the company has not revealed the complete specifications of this device, we have come across the same via rumors and speculations. It has also been hinted that the smartphone could be priced under Rs. 6,000.

The upcoming Gionee smartphone is also touted to get the power from a 5000mAh battery that can deliver 10W charging via a micro USB charging port. This battery is likely to last up to 28 days of standby time or 12 hours of gaming or 24 hours of music playback or 42 hours of calling time. It is claimed that these results have been recorded under specific conditions, so it could not be the same for all users of this smartphone. Given that the smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery at an entry-level price point of under Rs. 6,000, we can expect it to be a bestseller in this category.

Gionee Max Expected Specifications

Gionee Max bestows a 6.1-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720p and a 2.5D curved glass on top of the panel. At the rear, the device features a dual-camera setup but the camera specs are not known. It features an LED flash module under the camera setup.

Moving on to the front, it features a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera. However, there sees to be relatively thick bezels at the bottom and sides given the budget price point of this device. As of now, the processor used by the Gionee Max remains unknown but it is likely to feature 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space and arrive in a Blue color option.

