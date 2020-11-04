Gionee M12 Specifications Revealed Via Google Play Console Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching the Gionee M12 Pro in September, the company now seems to be launching the Gionee M12 soon. Recently, the handset was spotted on the Google Play Console listing courtesy of 91mobiles. The listing has shared a few details about the smartphone. However, the launch date, pricing details are still under wraps. The phone has made its appearance with model number H603B. Let's take a look at the features of the Gionee M12.

Gionee M12 Details

As per the listing, the Gionee M12 will get its power from the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. The storage options are yet to be revealed. On the display front, the handset is listed to feature a 720p display and there will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Software-wise, the phone listed with Android 10 OS. Looking at the features, it can be said, the handset will make its debut as an entry-level handset.

The Gionee M12 is expected to go official by this year. It remains unclear if the company has any plan to launch the handset in India. If you recall, the Pro model is yet to be revealed in India. The Gionee M12 Pro comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch style. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. For imaging, the Gionee M12 Pro has a square-shaped rear camera module that offers triple-lens.

The camera setup includes a 16MP main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. So, we can expect the Gionee M12 might also get the same triple-lens. For selfies, the Pro model features a 13MP front shooter. Further, the phone is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

Via

Best Mobiles in India