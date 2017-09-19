Gionee M7 render leaked; a premium looking device for those who like to flaunt

Lately, a smartphone called Gionee M7 has been getting quite a lot attention. The reasons being, Gionee has not launched many devices this year, and the Gionee M7 is expected to feature a bezel-less display.

The Chinese manufacturer would launch the device come this Monday. As usual, just days ahead of the launch the Gionee M7 has appeared in a leak. The picture posted on Weibo, reveals the rear panel of the handset. We have previously seen the smartphone's renders in leaks, but this time it is shown sporting a trendy Blue color. Design-wise, the Gionee M7 looks premium.

The device seems to have a brushed metal back with Gray colored antenna lines going across its edges. The Blue color adds to its stylish appearance even more. The horizontally aligned dual camera setup sits on the back, which is accompanied by a LED flash. At the center, you can also spot the circular fingerprint scanner.

At the bottom, the Gionee branding is present. The right edge of the smartphone holds the power button and the volume rockers. So it is safe to say, the SIM tray is placed on the left. Coming to the bottom, there lies the speaker grille, USB port, and the 3.5mm audio jack.

While the front part of the device can't be seen, we already know the Gionee M7 would boast of a Full-View display. The rumored 6-inch display would be surrounded by minimal bezels.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Gionee M7 is likely to feature a MediaTek Helio P30 processor clubbed with 6GB of RAM. On the software front, there should Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed in the smartphone.

Other details like storage capacity, battery size, camera configuration are unknown at this moment.