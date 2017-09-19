Gionee M7 officially launching on September 25: Get ready for another bezel-less smartphone

Bezel-less displays in smartphones are picking up the trend and many handset makers are also now jumping in to the bandwagon. As such, this year, smartphone brands like Samsung and LG have already come out with devices that flaunt "Infinity Display" and "FullVision Display" respectively.

And just recently, companies like Apple and Micromax have also launched smartphones with a bezel-less display. It is evident that more companies in future will be focusing their innovation on this aspect.

That being said, it looks like Gionee will be the next smartphone vendor to incorporate the bezel-less design in its smartphone. The company has been posting a lot of teasers which has been focused on a device called Gionee M7. And as per the teasers, it looks like M7 will flaunt a bezel less display. Besides, the teaser showed M7 with minimum bezels on the left and right side as well on the top and bottom.

Interestingly, after all the teasers it was quite evident that the smartphone was ready for launch. And while we were speculating about a possible launch, Gionee has just released another teaser of M7 confirming the launch date for the smartphone.

So, considering the new teaser, Gionee is officially launching the device on September 25 at an event that will be held in China. The company has said that the event will start at 15:00 Chinese time.

While a new launch is always exciting, the rest of details regarding the specifications and features is yet to be confirmed. But that will basically happen very soon.

Meanwhile, several teasers of what seems to be the Gionee M7 Power have also been spotted on Weibo hinting that it will also come with a bezel-less display. This looks to be another variant of M7 and as per earlier leaks, this device is scheduled to be unveiled on September 28.