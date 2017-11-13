Gionee S11 appears in leaked images; features a familiar design

Gionee is all set to launch eight smartphones on November 26. The highlight of those smartphones is that all of them will be bezel-less (maybe not entirely, but almost non-existent bezels).

As we are drawing closer to the official launch date, some details about the smartphones are emerging online. Gionee S11, successor to the S10 has been recently leaked. The leak comes in the form of a couple of render showing off the device's design. If you recall, the Gionee S11 had also appeared on the Chinese certification site TENAA a few days earlier.

Anyway, let's find out more about the smartphone.

Eye-catchy color options The latest images reveal that the Gionee S11 will be available in three color options; Gold, Pink, and Blue. On the design aspect, the smartphone appears to have an elongated display with no bezels on the sides. However, you can see the bezels on the top and bottom part. The lower bezel doesn't feature a capacitive button and just has the Gionee branding written on it. The upper bezel, on the other hand, holds the dual selfie cameras and the earpiece. Coming to the rear part, there is another dual camera system where the sensors are arranged horizontally. Familiar Design If you are getting a familiar feel about the phone's back panel, it is because the design is seen on a number of other phones as well. Starting from last year's Apple iPhone 7 to the newly launched Oppo R11s; the design is more or less that same. The only difference is that the fingerprint scanner on the Gionee S11 is placed on its back just under the camera module. Specifications As far as the specifications are concerned, the Gionee S11 is said to sport a 6-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Driven by an octa-core processor, the smartphone is likely to offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The dual camera on the back is speculated to be a combination of 16MP + 8MP sensors while the selfie dual camera system is a combination of 20MP + 8MP sensors.

