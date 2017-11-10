Gionee M7 Power with 18:9 display India launch pegged for November 15

A few days back, it was reported that Gionee is all set to announce a new smartphone soon in the Indian market. There were claims that this new device could be the Gionee M7 Power as the tweet had the hashtag #MpowerWithGionee.

Now, the company has acknowledged the same by sending out media invites for an event that is slated to happen on November 15. The device was initially unveiled in China at the end of September and was introduced in the global markets later. The highlight of this smartphone are its FullView 18:9 display and 5000mAh battery with intelligent power management. While we are yet to know the pricing and availability details, there are claims that this smartphone might be priced at Rs. 19,999 in India.

Initially, a few reports tipped that the smartphone might be launched in the country on November 2 but it did not happen for reasons unknown. However, we never had an official confirmation from Gionee regarding the same.

The Gionee M7 Power features high-grade 6-series aluminum back shell with laser-drilled and laser-engraved finishes. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that can also act as the camera shutter key and more. The Gionee M7 Power comes in three color variants - Gold, Black, and Dark Blue.

To refresh on its specifications, the Gionee M7 Power bestows a 6-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 85% screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, this Gionee smartphone employs a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with Adreno 505 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory capacity. There is expandable storage support up to 256GB as there is a hybrid SIM card slot.

Booting on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with Amigo OS 5.0, the Gionee M7 Power boasts of a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. At the front, the device features an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The connectivity features on board the Gionee smartphone are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. As mentioned above, the Gionee M7 Power is powered by a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging. It is touted that the battery features intelligent power management that lets it last for up to two days.