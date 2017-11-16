Gionee M7 Power with 6-inch FullView display, 5,000mAh battery may launch in India on November 2

Last month, Gionee launched two smartphones called M7 and M7 Power in China. At the time of the launch, the company didn't make any announcement regarding the international availability of the devices.

However, according to a new report, the Chinese phone maker is planning to launch the Gionee M7 Power in India on November 2. That being said, we have neither heard any confirmation from the company nor we have obtained any press invitation. It is possible that Gionee may unveil the smartphone without much fanfare. The report further reveals, the M7 Power will be priced at Rs. 19,999 in ‌India.

Just to recall, the Gionee M7 Power is fitted with a 6.0-inch HD+ FullView Display with a screen resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The key highlight of this device is its massive 5,000mAh battery that offers fast charging support.

Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor along with Adreno 505 GPU. The chipset is teamed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage space, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Gionee M7 Power features a 13MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash, while for selfies, there is an 8MP sensor at the front. On the software front, it runs on Amigo 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The connectivity suite of the phone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dual-SIM support. In addition, the M7 Power features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Are you looking forward to the launch of Gionee M7 Power? Do let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, a smartphone dubbed as Gionee F6L has been spotted on TENAA recently.

