Gionee F6L with dual cameras, 18:9 display spotted on TENAA

Gionee seems to be working on yet another new smartphone. And this time it is called Gionee F6L. Well, the smartphone has just appeared on the Chinese Certification site TENAA.

However, apart from this a lot of other smartphones like Gionee S11 and Gionee M7 have also appeared lately on the site. So it looks like Gionee has few devices in its pipeline. In any case, now we can increase the count with at least one more handset - the Gionee F6L, which has recently showed up on the Chinese certification authority's website.

So talking about the details that have been revealed by TENAA's listing, the first thing that it states is that the new handset will come with a 5.7-inch display with 1440×720 resolution, and this smartphone also seems to come with 18:9 aspect. Gionee S11 and Gionee M7 were also revealed with similar features.

Further, the handset is being powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core chipset possibly a Snapdragon 435 SoC. The smartphone will be coming in either 3GB or 4GB RAM variants and will offer 32GB of onboard storage.

For imaging, the Gionee smartphone is believed to flaunt a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary camera at its rear with dual-tone LED flash and a 2MP secondary camera as well. Up front, there will be a 8MP sensor.

The connectivity aspects we expect to see on the Gionee F6L include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack. The device will be backed by a 3600mAh battery and F6L comes with Android Nougat 7.1.1 out the box. Meanwhile, we are yet to get our hands on the handset's design. It's overall dimensions are 153.8 × 72.6 × 7.8mm.

