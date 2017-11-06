Gionee M7 Power with FullView 18:9 display to be launched soon in India

Back in September this year, Gionee announced the M7 and M7 Power smartphones in China. Now, it looks like the manufacturer is gearing up to launch these smartphones in the Indian market.

Well, Gionee India has taken to Twitter to hint that the M7 Power might be coming soon to India. The official Twitter handle of Gionee India has posted a tweet reading, "Are you ready?" followed by the hashtags #ComingSoon and #MpowerWithGionee. This reveals that the Gionee M7 Power is all set to be launched in the country soon.

The Gionee M7 Power is priced at 2799 yuan in China (approx. Rs. 27,500) alongside the M7 that is priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,700). A few days back, there were speculations that the Gionee M7 Power will be launched in India on November 2 but the same did not turn fruitful. It was also claimed that the device will be priced at Rs. 19,999 in the country.

Given that the teaser has come officially from Gionee India, we believe that the M7 Power will be launched in the coming days in India at the already speculated price tag of Rs. 19,999.

To refresh on the specifications, the Gionee M7 Power is fitted with a 6-inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. At its core, there lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC that works in conjunction with Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the Gionee smartphone include a 13MP main camera at its rear with LED flash, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with Amigo 5.0. The connectivity aspects on board are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dual SIM support. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well on the Gionee M7 Power. The major highlight of this smartphone is its massive 5000mAh battery capacity that can definitely render a good battery life over a day.