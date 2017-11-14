Gionee S11 officially revealed via promotional poster and video

Gionee is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the market. Rumors have suggested that the smartphone will be Gionee S11 and the main highlight of the new device will be the bezel-less display as well as four cameras.

Besides, the smartphone has been trending in the news for some time now. Just yesterday few real-life images of this device surfaced online and it revealed some interesting information about the handset. However, as of today, Gionee S11 Smartphone has gone live on the company's Thailand Facebook page.

So this time the leak comes from the company itself. The leak comes in the form of a render and a video showing off the device. All in all, it seems that Gionee has basically started its marketing campaign for the S11. The poster reveals the design of the smartphone and also reveals some key specs of the device. The details that are shown in the image state that Gionee S11 will come with a 5.99-inch FHD AMOLED screen (1,080 x 2,160px) and the display should have 18:9 aspect ratio.

As for the cameras, the image further reveals that Gionee S11 will be featuring four cameras. So the smartphone will be equipped with 16MP + 5MP camera on the rear and 16MP + 8MP sensor at the front. Further, as per the poster, the smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and it will offer 64GB of internal storage.

Talking about the video, there is a model using the smartphone and it also basically highlights the same features that are talked about in the image. From what we can make out the phone will most likely launch with the tagline "Four camera, Full View" referring to its two headlining features.

Some of the other expected features of Gionee S11 3,600mAh battery and mid-range MediaTek MT6763 chipset. The handset is also said to launch in three colors: Blue, Gold, and Pink.

In any case, the smartphone is scheduled to be unveiled on November 26. So we will have all the details about the device and we will update you on the same.