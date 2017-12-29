Gionee S11 with quad cameras to be launched in India in January

Gionee announced a slew of smartphones back in November in its home market China. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch these devices in the Indian market starting with the Gionee S11.

According to a Techook report citing a source, the China-based company is all set to launch the Gionee S11 in India sometime in January 2018. The device is available in China at a price point of 1,799 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,600). The report adds that the company is intending to price this smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in the country and that the launch could be pushed to the end of next month due to the stock-related delays. However, the exact pricing and launch details are yet to be known.

To recap the specifications, the Gionee S11 boasts of a 5.99-inch display with thin bezels, FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6763T Helio P23 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The major highlight of the Gionee S11 is the presence of quad cameras on board. There is a dual camera setup at the front and another dual camera setup at the rear as well. The rear camera setup comprises of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor accompanied by autofocus and LED flash. Up front, there is a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor for clicking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone has a hybrid SIM slot and standard connectivity features such as 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack and more. The handset gets the power from a 3410mAh battery that can deliver a decent battery life to the smartphone with a full-screen design and quad cameras. The Gionee S11 runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box.