Gionee Steel 5 To Revive Company’s Hope In Smartphone Industry
Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has unveiled a new budget phone -- the Gionee Steel 5. According to some reports, the company went bankrupt in 2018 and the brand did not launch any new phone since then. Finally, the company is back with a new offering and here is everything you need to know.
Gionee Steel 5 Features And Specifications
The Gionee Steel 5 comes with a 6.2-inch display with a water-drop style notch and 2.5D curved tempered glass. The screen offers 720p resolution with thin bezels on all four sides of the screen. The smartphone will be available in gold and black colors.
The device is powered by an unknown octa-core chipset and offers 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB ROM with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device does have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. The smartphone operates on Android 9 Pie OS with custom AmigoOS skin on top.
Though it looks like the device has a quad-camera setup at the back, it just has a dual-camera setup and two other openings are used for LED flash units. There is a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor at the back and the Gionee Steel 5 does include a 13MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.
A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 10W charging, which is a slight setback for a phone with a battery of this capacity. As of now, it is unclear if the device is using a micro USB or a USB Type-C port.
Price And Availability
As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Gionee Steel 5. Considering the specifications, the device should be priced under Rs. 10,000, or the brand will have a really hard time to sell this device.
