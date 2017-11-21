Gionee teases six smartphones ahead of November 26 launch

Just yesterday, the Gionee M7 Plus had visited the TENAA certification website before its launch that is slated to happen on November 26. This does not mean that the M7 Plus is the only smartphone that the company is yet to launch.

Last month, another upcoming bezel-less smartphone dubbed Gionee F6 was spotted on the same Chinese certification database. Now, the brand has taken to Weibo to tease their upcoming smartphones, claim reports by DealNTech and Playfuldroid. This teaser image confirms that Gionee will launch six new smartphones at an event to be held on November 26. Going by the same, the company will unveil the M7 Plus, F6, F205, S11, S11S and Steel 3 smartphones in the next few days.

If you don't remember, an earlier report tipped that Gionee is gearing up to launch eight new bezel-less smartphones in the market on November 26.

For now, there are no details regarding these upcoming Gionee smartphones except for the only information that these devices will flaunt an 18:9 display. According to the previous leaks, the Gionee F205 is believed to feature a 5-inch display and make use of a MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The imaging aspects are said to include an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

When it comes to the Gionee F6, this smartphone is likely to adorn a 5.7-inch HD+ display and employ an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The smartphone is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with Amigo OS 5.00 and feature a dual camera setup comprising of 13MP and 2MP sensors at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. There are expectations that this smartphone might be powered by a 2970mAh battery.

The recent one, the Gionee M7 Plus is speculated to be the biggest Gionee smartphone with a 7.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 2.5D curved glass coating. It is said that the smartphone might equip an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt memory capacity. The device is also said to feature a dual camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 8MP sensors.

The Gionee S11 had also leaked recently revealing that it might arrive with a 5.99-inch FHD display and feature quad cameras with dual front and dual rear cameras. The device is said to feature a MediaTek MT6763 SoC and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

For more details about these smartphones from Gionee's stable. We can get to know further details in the coming days.