Gionee To Launch Max Pro Smartphone In India On March 1
Gionee is all set to launch another smartphone in India which is going to be the successor of the Gionee Max. The launch date has been set for March 1 at 12 PM and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce site has also created a dedicated page for the upcoming handset which reveals key features of the Gionee Max Pro.
Gionee Max Pro Key Features
The handset is listed with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top. The phone will also pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery. It is also confirmed to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. As of now, the processor, camera details are still under wraps. However, the phone might have a dual-rear camera setup along with LED flash as per the teaser image. As Flipkart's microsite keeps getting updated, so we expect to get more details ahead of its official.
Considering the name of the handset, this time the company might offer some upgraded features over its predecessor. As far as price is concerned, the phone is hinted to come at an affordable price tag. To recall, the Gionee Max was launched at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model.
In terms of features, the Gionee Max offers a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass screen protection. The Gionee Max has also a tiny U-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The device runs the octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.
For imaging, the Gionee Max sports a dual-camera setup at the rear which includes a 13MP main sensor and a depth sensor. Upfront, it features a 5MP selfie camera. Lastly, the handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.
