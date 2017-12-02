Gionee W919, a high-end flip phone spotted on TENAA

Clamshell phones aka known as flip phones still exist and seem to be appealing to some users. It was only yesterday that Samsung officially announced the W2018 smart flip phone. Within a day, another flip phone has surfaced online and it appears to be from Gionee.

A flip phone from Gionee dubbed Gionee W919 has been spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA via Gizchina. It appears to be the successor to the Gionee W909 that was launched last year. The listing on the TENAA database reveals a lot of details about the new Gionee W919 including the key specifications of the same.

From the listing on TENAA, we can make out that the Gionee W919 appears to be different from the other devices with a Pentagonal design. Just like the recently unveiled Gionee M7 Plus, there appears to be a premium leather coating on its rear. The image gives a hint at the single rear camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well on board.

The TENAA listing lets out some of the details about the alleged Gionee W919 smartphone. From the same, we get to know that the device might measure 128 x 62.7 x 16.2 mm in dimension and weigh in around 230 grams. The device appears to feature two 4.2-inch HD 1280 x 720 pixel displays and get the power from a 2.5GHz octa-core processor operating under its hood along with 6GB RAM and 128GB default memory capacity.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, the Gionee flip phone is listed to be powered by a 3000mAh battery that appears to be non-removable. The imaging aspects of the W919 seem to comprise of an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera as well.

Having said that, the Gionee W919 appears to be a minor upgrade in comparison to its predecessor - the W909. The notable differences are in the processor, RAM and battery capacity except for the design. Apart from this, there appears to be no further information regarding the pricing and launch date of the alleged flip phone from Gionee though there are speculations that it could be launched in early 2018.